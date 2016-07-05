版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Energy Transfer Equity's ratings affirmed; outlook stable

July 5 S&P Global Ratings

* Energy transfer Equity L.P. Ratings affirmed and taken off creditwatch negative; outlook stable Source (bit.ly/29vEejp) Further company coverage:

