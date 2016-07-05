BRIEF-Chevron approves next major Tengiz expansion project in Kazakhstan

July 5 Chevron Corp
* Chevron approves next major Tengiz expansion project in
Kazakhstan
* Says project to increase crude oil production at Tengiz
oil field in Kazakhstan by about 260,000 barrels per day
* FGP-WPMP currently estimated to cost $36.8 billion, which
includes $27.1 billion for facilities, $3.5 billion for wells
and $6.2 billion for contingency,escalation
* Its 50 percent owned affiliate, tengizchevroil, to proceed
with development of its future growth and wellhead pressure
management project
* Says project will raise TCO's total production to
approximately 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
