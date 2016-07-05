BRIEF-Noble Energy says sells 3 pct interest in Tamar Field for $369 mln

July 5 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy sells three percent interest in Tamar Field,
offshore Israel, for $369 million
* Harel, IIF have option to elect, before closing, to
purchase additional 1 percent working interest from Noble Energy
at same valuation
* Noble Energy and partners are planning to drill and
complete an additional development well at Tamar Field
* Drilling is anticipated to commence in Q4 of 2016
* No material change to company's overall 2016 capital
program
* Closing for transaction is anticipated in Q3 of 2016,
with after-tax proceeds received expected to be about $275
million
* Drilling at Tamar Field is anticipated to commence in Q4
of 2016
