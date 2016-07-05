BRIEF-Superior Plus to sell construction products distribution business for $325 mln

July 5 Superior Plus Corp :
* To sell construction products distribution business to
Foundation Building Materials, LLC
* Transaction will also initially result in a reduction of
superior's adjusted operating cash flow from date sale is
completed
* Proposed reduction of indebtedness under credit facility
is expected to lower co's leverage ratio to range of about 2.0 -
2.5x EBITDA
* Superior plus to sell construction products distribution
business for us $325 million
* Proceeds from sale of CPD segment will initially be used
to repay indebtedness under superior's credit facility
