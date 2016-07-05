BRIEF-Superior Plus to sell construction products distribution business for $325 mln

July 5 Superior Plus Corp :

* To sell construction products distribution business to Foundation Building Materials, LLC

* Transaction will also initially result in a reduction of superior's adjusted operating cash flow from date sale is completed

* Proposed reduction of indebtedness under credit facility is expected to lower co's leverage ratio to range of about 2.0 - 2.5x EBITDA

* Superior plus to sell construction products distribution business for us $325 million

* Proceeds from sale of CPD segment will initially be used to repay indebtedness under superior's credit facility