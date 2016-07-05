版本:
BRIEF-Blucora enters into definitive agreement to sell Infospace

July 5 Blucora Inc :

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale to pay down debt

* Blucora enters into definitive agreement to sell Infospace

* Blucora Inc says deal valued at $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

