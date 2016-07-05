版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-pSivida completes two preclinical studies testing Durasert technology

July 5 pSivida Corp

* pSivida announces successful completion of two preclinical studies of Durasert sustained-release insert delivering repurposed cancer drug to treat wet amd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐