BRIEF-Biogen and AbbVie's drug approved in EU

July 5 Biogen Inc :

* Biogen and AbbVie's once-monthly zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) approved in European Union for treatment of multiple sclerosis

* Zinbryta significantly reduced multiple measures of disease activity in patients with relapsing forms of MS

* Targeted mechanism of action of zinbryta did not cause broad, prolonged depletion of studied immune cell types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

