2016年 7月 5日

BRIEF-Sequential Brands announces closing of Gaiam yoga brand acquisition

July 5 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Group announces closing of Gaiam yoga brand acquisition

* Total purchase price of approximately $146 million in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

