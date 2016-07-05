BRIEF-HRG Group says units entered purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding

July 5 HRG Group Inc:

* CPP WI Holding Company to purchase issued and outstanding equity interests of Compass Production GP, LLC, Compass Production Partners, LP

* In connection with transaction, HRG has agreed to be a party to the purchase agreement for purposes of HGI energy's post-closing obligations

* On July 1, 2016 , units entered into a purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding Company, LLC

* Deal for a cash purchase price of $145 million - SEC filing

* At closing of deal, HGI energy will be recapitalized with equity contribution of $110 million in assets or cash to satisfy future obligations Source text - bit.ly/29iQjeP