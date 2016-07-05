版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union says agreement with Walmart De Mexico Y Centroamérica

July 5 Western Union Co:

* Announced an agreement with Walmart De Mexico Y Centroamérica

* Agreement to offer international money transfer services under Western Union, Vigo And Orlandi Valuta brands throughout Mexico.

* Companies expect to activate services during Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon:

