版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ibio receives FDA orphan drug designation for fibrosis product

July 5 Ibio Inc

* Ibio Inc receives FDA orphan drug designation for fibrosis product candidate

* FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Ibio's investigational biotherapeutic product, ibio-cfb03, for treatment of systemic sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐