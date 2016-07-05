版本:
BRIEF-Vuzix Corp begins shipments of new M300 smart glasses

July 5 Vuzix Corp

* Has begun shipments of M300 smart glasses for hands free mobile computing; volume production is expected to begin this quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

