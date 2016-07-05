版本:
BRIEF-Monarques Gold signs agreement to acquire Beacon Mill and Property in Val-d'or

July 5 Monarques Gold Corp

* Monarques Gold signs an agreement to acquire the Beacon Mill and Property in Val-d'or

* Says transaction at price of $3.5m with no cash payment until 30 th month

* Corporation will not pay any interest on balance payable during first two years following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

