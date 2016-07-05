版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Apple iPhone users to be able to sign up for organ donation from health app

July 5 Apple Inc

* Registrations submitted from iPhone are sent directly to national donate life registry managed by Donate Life America

* Iphone users will be able to sign up to be an organ, eye and tissue donor right from Health app with release of iOS 10. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐