2016年 7月 5日

BRIEF-Nextera Energy says indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 mln

July 5 Nextera Energy Partners

* Nextera Energy Partners says indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under variable rate senior secured loan agreement that matures in June 2019

* Nextera Energy says also indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under previously disclosed existing revolving credit facility entered into in Dec 2015

* Nextera Energy says borrowings under term loan and existing credit facility were used to fund a portion of acquisition of Bayhawk Wind Holdings, LLC Source: (bit.ly/29mstLJ ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

