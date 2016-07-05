BRIEF-Nextera Energy says indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 mln

July 5 Nextera Energy Partners

* Nextera Energy Partners says indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under variable rate senior secured loan agreement that matures in June 2019

* Nextera Energy says also indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under previously disclosed existing revolving credit facility entered into in Dec 2015

* Nextera Energy says borrowings under term loan and existing credit facility were used to fund a portion of acquisition of Bayhawk Wind Holdings, LLC