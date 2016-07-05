版本:
BRIEF-Epicor Software to be acquired by global investment firm KKR

July 5 Epicor Software Corp

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global investment firm KKR from funds advised by Apax Partners.

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Epicor growth strategy affirmed with acquisition by leading global investment firm KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

