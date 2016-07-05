BRIEF-Epicor Software to be acquired by global investment firm KKR

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Epicor Software Corp
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global investment firm KKR from funds advised by Apax Partners.
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Epicor growth strategy affirmed with acquisition by leading global investment firm KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.