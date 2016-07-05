BRIEF-Pershing Square releases 11th video showing Herbalife's "false and misleading claims continue"

July 5 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing Square says Herbalife "remains a pyramid scheme"

* Pershing Square says releases 11th in a series of videos showing Herbalife's "false and misleading claims continue"

* Pershing Square says Herbalife's compensation plan incentivizes recruiting "which fosters misleading and fraudulent distributor behavior"