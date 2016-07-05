BRIEF-Inspira Financial says CEO Marc Hecksel will take on role of interim CFO

July 5 Inspira Financial Inc

* Says Hecksel will take on role of interim chief financial officer until position is permanently filled

* Says Marc Hecksel, Inspira's current chief executive officer, will take on role of interim chief financial officer

* As of June 30, 2016, Inspira had in excess of $14 million in cash and cash equivalents, an approximate 20% increase since year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )