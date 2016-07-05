版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Imperial Mines acquires Eagle Mountain Lithium Prospect

July 5 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc

* Pacific Imperial Mines Inc acquires Eagle Mountain Lithium Prospect

* Acquired by staking a 100 pct interest in Eagle Mountain Lithium Prospect located in Inyo County, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

