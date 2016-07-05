版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry says will no longer manufacture Blackberry Classic - Blog

July 5 Blackberry Ltd

* Says will no longer manufacture Blackberry Classic - Blog

* To support Blackberry 10 with software updates; on track to deliver version 10.3.3 next month with a second update to follow next year - Blog Source text (blck.by/29nqWWC) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐