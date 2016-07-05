版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-VBI Vaccines INC/BC says it has sold $13.6 million in equity financing

July 5 Vbi Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines INC/BC says it has sold $13.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29lId0Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

