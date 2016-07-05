版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Hercules Capital issues additional $9 mln of 6.25% notes due 2024

July 5 Hercules Capital Inc :

* Hercules issues additional $9.0 million in principal of 6.25% notes due 2024 to cover underwriters over-allotment option

* Notes will mature on July 30, 2024, will bear interest at rate of 6.25% per year payable quarterly beginning July 30, 2016

* Aggregate proceeds of notes increased to $69.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐