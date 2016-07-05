版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-S&P - Ball Corp. ratings affirmed following completion of Rexam acquisition, outlook negative; Rexam PLC ratings lowered

July 5 S&P

* Ball Corp. ratings affirmed following completion of Rexam acquisition, outlook negative; Rexam PLC ratings lowered

* Lowering long-term corporate credit rating on Rexam PLC to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'

* Affirmation reflects belief that Ball will smoothly integrate the $8.5 billion Rexam acquisition and achieve operating and cost synergies Source - bit.ly/29mR1E6 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐