公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Abbott's absorbable stent for coronary artery disease

July 5 U.S. FDA:

* FDA approves first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease

* The Absorb GT1 bioresorbable vascular scaffold system is gradually absorbed by the body in approximately three years Source text: (bit.ly/29enp9n) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

