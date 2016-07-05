版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Cellular offering 50 percent off smartphones and unlimited contract buy-out

July 5 United States Cellular Corp

* U.S. Cellular offering 50 percent off smartphones and unlimited contract buy-out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐