公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Hercules Capital - As of June 30, 2016 originated $203.9 mln of debt and equity commitments

July 5 Hercules Capital Inc

* As of June 30, 2016, Hercules has originated $203.9 million of debt and equity commitments to new and existing portfolio companies

* Unscheduled principal repayments "early pay-offs" for Q2 2016 of $117.6 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

