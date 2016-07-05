版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:47 BJT

BRIEF-RTI Surgical entered into fourth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement

July 5 RTI Surgical Inc

* Says entered into a fourth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013 - Sec Filing

* Parties to loan agreement entered into amendment in order to increase maximum revolving credit amount from $30 million to $45 million Source text (bit.ly/29tJG8D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐