BRIEF-RTI Surgical entered into fourth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement

July 5 RTI Surgical Inc

* Says entered into a fourth amendment to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013 - Sec Filing

* Parties to loan agreement entered into amendment in order to increase maximum revolving credit amount from $30 million to $45 million