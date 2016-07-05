版本:
BRIEF-Mesa Canada buys assets, liabilities of HANSAmed Ltd

July 5 Mesa Laboratories Inc :

* Mesa Labs acquires additional Canadian dental sterilizer testing business

* Acquisition is expected to add approximately $200,000 to Mesa's revenues

* Deal to be accretive to our diluted net income per share during first 12 months

* Mesa Canada purchased only BI distribution rights from Hansamed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

