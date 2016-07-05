版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Hitachi Ltd plans to expand operations in Myanmar to about 30 billion yen for 2020 - Nikkei

July 5 Nikkei:

* For fiscal 2020, Hitachi Ltd plans to expand operations in Myanmar including information technology to about 30 billion yen ($295 million) - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29fX6Vj Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐