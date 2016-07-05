版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-Flushing Financial adds $21 mln in capital with building sale

July 5 Flushing Financial Corp :

* Flushing Financial Corporation increases capital by $21 million through sale of building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

