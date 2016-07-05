版本:
2016年 7月 6日 星期三 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix and CW Network announce new agreement

July 5 Netflix Inc :

* Netflix and CW Network announce new agreement

* New relationship spans all current CW series, all future programs produced for network during term of new agreement

* Starting with 2016-2017 season, members to be able to stream full seasons for each of programs beginning 8 days after each show's season finale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

