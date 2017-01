BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to sell distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park for 75.5 bln yen - Nikkei

July 5 Nikkei:

* Mitsui Fudosan will sell several distribution facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park in August for 75.5 billion yen ($742 million) - Nikkei

* Mitsui Fudosan will likely book between 15-18 billion yen in capital gains from sale of facilities to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/29fOwBC Further company coverage: