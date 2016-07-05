BRIEF-Gores Holdings presentation- Hostess Brands pro-forma equity value after deal close expected to be $1.3 bln

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Gores Holdings:
* Hostess brands pro-forma equity value after deal close expecetd to be $1.3 billion
* Post deal close, Hostess Brands to be 17 percent owned by apollo, 25 percent by Metropoulos, 8 percent by Gores, 29 percent by SPAC investors, 21 percent by additional pipe investors
* Expect to set record date for shareholder vote on Hostess deal in August; hold shareholder vote and close deal in Sept
* Estimate adjusted EBITDA of $227.5 million, net income of $101.8 million for year ending Dec. 31, 2017 for Hostess
* Hostess Brands Executive- will enter frozen snacks, this summer will be launching frozen fried Twinkies, will be testing at Walmart Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.