版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 00:01 BJT

BRIEF-Valspar Packaging expands capacity in Asia

July 5 Valspar Corp

* Valspar Packaging expands capacity in Asia

* Expanding production capacity at Singapore facility

* Says expansion is expected to come on line in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐