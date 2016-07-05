版本:
BRIEF-Comcast to allow Netflix onto its X1 platform - Recode

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Comcast will allow popular web video streaming service Netflix onto its X1 platform, the companies confirmed - Recode Source text: (on.recode.net/29u2PI0) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

