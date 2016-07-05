版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast and Netflix reach agreement to incorporate Netflix into X1

July 5 Netflix Inc :

* Comcast and Netflix have reached an agreement to incorporate Netflix into X1

* The service will be available to consumers later in 2016 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐