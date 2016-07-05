版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Northquest announces cancellation of special meeting of shareholders

July 5 Northquest Ltd :

* Northquest Ltd. announces cancellation of special meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

