BRIEF-Relm Wireless in talks with Iteris for potential board representation for co on Iteris's board - SEC filing

* Discussing with Iteris Inc potential board representation for Relm Wireless on board - SEC filing

* Does not intend to change management of Iteris and would desire for company's current CEO to continue serving on the board

* On July 3, co submitted nomination notice to Iteris Inc for seven directors to be nominated at Iteris's 2016 annual meeting - SEC filing

* Reports 5.5 percent stake in Iteris Inc as of July 3