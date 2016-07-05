BRIEF-Relm Wireless in talks with Iteris for potential board representation for co on Iteris's board - SEC filing

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Relm Wireless Corp :
* Discussing with Iteris Inc potential board representation for Relm Wireless on board - SEC filing
* Does not intend to change management of Iteris and would desire for company's current CEO to continue serving on the board
* On July 3, co submitted nomination notice to Iteris Inc for seven directors to be nominated at Iteris's 2016 annual meeting - SEC filing
* Reports 5.5 percent stake in Iteris Inc as of July 3 Source text (bit.ly/29whakm) Further company coverage:
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.