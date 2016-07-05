版本:
中国
2016年 7月 6日

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties announces C$90 mln bought deal equity financing

July 5 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces CDN$90.0 million bought deal equity financing for strategic hotel acquisitions

* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund potential deal of two suites by Hilton branded hotels among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

