BRIEF-Regulus Resources announces C$10 mln private placement

July 5 Regulus Resources Inc :

* Regulus announces CDN$10 million private placement

* To issue up to 8.4 million units of company at a price of $1.20 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to advance Antakori copper-gold project in Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

