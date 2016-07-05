版本:
BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics appoints Craig Leon as CEO

July 5 Revive Therapeutics Ltd

* Announces appointment of Craig Leon, Revive's chairman of board, as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

