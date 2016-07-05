版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor closes acquisition of wireless Internet of Things business and related assets of Broadcom Ltd

July 5 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Closed its previously announced acquisition of wireless Internet of Things (IOT) business and related assets of Broadcom Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

