公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Factset Research Systems enters into accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $120 mln shares

July 5 Factset Research Systems Inc

* On July 1, 2016, co entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $120 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

