BRIEF-Sanofi raises Medivation offer, enters confidentiality agreement

July 5 Sanofi statement:

* Sanofi confirms it has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Medivation under which it will be provided due diligence access and confidential information.

* Says that it advised Medivation that upon signing a confidentiality agreement and being provided information, it would increase its offer to $58.00 in cash $3.00 in form of a contingent value right (cvr) relating to talazoparib sales performance.

* Says a dataroom will be opened and management meetings scheduled in near term.

* Under the confidentiality agreement, Sanofi has agreed to a customary standstill for six months subject to limited early termination events and has agreed to withdraw its consent solicitation.

* Sanofi is confident that its due diligence can be quickly completed and that if an agreement is reached on a mutually acceptable transaction, Sanofi can close promptly given that it has received U.S. regulatory clearance, and there would be no financing condition.

