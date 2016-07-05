版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells 166,000 square foot industrial property in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 5 One Liberty Properties Inc:

* Sold a 166,000 square foot industrial property located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for $14.8 million

* One Liberty estimates that in Q2 of 2016, it will recognize an approximate $5.6 million gain on sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

