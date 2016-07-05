BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces joint venture investment in a multifamily community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

July 5 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces a joint venture investment in a 272-unit multifamily community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

* 96% equity ownership interest is held by one of its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries

* City vista was refinanced, utilizing a mortgage loan from Jones Lang Lasalle multifamily for approximately $36.0 million

* Converted portion of outstanding principal balance of real estate loan investment into about 96% equity interest in JV