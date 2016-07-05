版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Air Line Pilots Association says Spirit Airlines pilots request mediation for contract negotiations

July 5 Air Line Pilots Association, International:

* Spirit Airlines pilots request mediation to facilitate contract negotiations Further company coverage:

