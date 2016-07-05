BRIEF-Bovie Medical entered into a transaction with Bank Of Tampa on June 28 - SEC Filing

July 5 Bovie Medical Corp:

* On June 28, entered into a transaction with Bank of Tampa wherein lender amended terms of loan executed on March 20, 2014 - SEC Filing

* Extended maturity date was amended to July 20, 2024 from March 20, 2022

* Initial maturity date of loan was amended to be July 20, 2019 from March 19, 2017