公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-BWX Technologies says a court ruled in favor of BWXT parties in a case alleging that they owed royalties on commercial nuclear contracts

July 5 BWX Technologies Inc

* On June 30, Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of BWXT parties in case alleging owed royalties on commercial nuclear contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

