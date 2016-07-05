版本:
BRIEF-Dominion Resources announces cash tender offer for certain notes

July 5 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion announces cash tender offer for up to $200,000,000 of its 2006 series a enhanced junior subordinated notes due 2066, 2006 series b enhanced junior subordinated notes due 2066 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

